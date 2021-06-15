Boutique living at Oakhill Heights

A wonderful setting in the hills between sea and mountains, close to Marbella but endowed with a country atmosphere, deserves homes that capture this unique ambience. Blending modern refinement and Mediterranean elegance as it does the comfort of a villa with the convenience of an apartment, Oakhill Heights offers something rather special.

There are different ways of experiencing the seductive lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. One is to be positioned right by the sea; another to be close to the action in a more urban environment; and others choose to follow the contours of a golf course in a residential or country club setting. For those who desire the fresh air, space and spectacular views of a natural, peaceful location surrounded by open countryside, there are other options that make you feel like you’re in authentic Andalucía while being a few minutes removed from Marbella and the coastal area.

Among the finest of these is La Mairena, a select community in the hills above Elviria. Build densities are low here, so the apartment complexes and villas that skirt the local valley golf course and hug gentle hillsides find themselves ensconced between pine and cork oak. This sense of being surrounded by greenery sketched against blue skies is further enhanced by the natural soundtrack of birds and the wind rusting through branches; not to mention streams that cascade down the hillside into lush valleys down to the sea.

Monte Elviria, located within the Sierra de las Nieves, was recently declared as one of Spain’s national parks. Throughout Europe, property set in a national park comes at a premium, because they are always in areas of outstanding natural beauty and are protected against unsightly and unsuitable development that would damage the area’s natural flora and fauna, and destroy its value as a beautiful place to visit and live.

Boutique luxury and nature

This is the setting of Oakhill Heights, a new boutique redevelopment project of 14 renovated Mediterranean homes that enjoy a panoramic outlook to the coast just seven minutes away. Blending as they do modern refinement and comfort with classic Mediterranean elements, these properties offer everything you could wish for from a 21st century Marbella home combined with an inspiring setting. This means the latest build qualities, open-plan layouts, design details, fittings and of course home automation systems.

But then they offer more too, thanks to features that give these homes a unique quality of their own. This includes a large degree of freedom in choosing not just the material finishes, kitchens and decorative details on the part of buyers, but also the ability to reconfigure parts of the layout, such as choosing between three and four bedrooms in the 300m2 properties, and deciding how to fit the 115m2 of panoramic lounge terrace, intimate patio and rooftop lifestyle area complete with plunge pool.

The gateway to this select, gated community leads to private garages and an entrance on the lower level, along with an extra bedroom suite, office, entertainment or workout space. Stairs lead to the bedroom suites on the next floor, with the upper area dedicated to spacious open-plan living and dining with something of a loft feel, albeit with distinct Andalusian design touches. Sliding doors open up to a spacious terrace from which the most spectacular views of the surrounding countryside, wooded hills, golf courses and the sea appear.

From here, one can trace the shoreline all the way to Fuengirola, Málaga and the Sierra Nevada’s white-topped peaks in the distance. Just as enticing is the spacious yet cosy patio that backs onto a flowered slope and the other side of the living area. Owners configure this ambient space with its distinctly Mediterranean atmosphere in different ways, adding such elements as outdoor kitchens and barbecues, bars, lounging areas, pergolas and even little herb gardens – adding to the possibilities offered by the panoramic rooftop terrace with its changing facilities and swimming pool. Together, they complete a truly seductive lifestyle offered in one of the finest beauty spots of the Costa del Sol.

Park in the leafy environs atop the houses and you enter your home through a wonderful bridge that adds a true sense of arrival reminiscent of the Lyon Street steps in San Francisco.

Beach club and service

A few steps away from Oakhill Heights a facility is taking shape that will add further value and make it a residential resort within the wooded embrace of La Mairena. Here, in a particularly pretty spot, a beach club is planned, complete with swimming pool, gorgeous lawns dotted with ancient oak trees, a panoramic terrace, fresh produce eatery and even a convenience store. This complex will form the basis for the concierge services offered to and tailored around residents of Oakhill Heights and other developments created by Siesta Homes.

The company that prides itself on its boutique projects, its design flair and resident service will manage this unique hilltop beach club in La Mairena for the benefit of owners at Oakhill Heights, who become members, though non-residents are welcome too. “The main services will be aimed at our residents/members, as is the case in a golf club,” says Siesta Homes CEO Morten Remo, “but the beach club will also be a welcome amenity for the area, and another reason why you don’t have to leave La Mairena for want of anything.”

The personalised interior design service and post-sale concierge services offered by Siesta Homes are two features that make this boutique developer stand out, but ultimately it is the sensitivity with which it creates wonderful homes in beautiful settings that makes developments such as Oakhill Heights the perfect canvas for the ideal Mediterranean lifestyle—little wonder then that it has won the European Property Award for Best Renovation Project in Spain.

Starting prices from €695,000

www.oakhillheights.com

Tel: 952 828 443

Tel: 673 505 710

Info@siestahomes.com

First published in Essential Magazine

Photography: Courtesy of Siesta Homes