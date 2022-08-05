Dunique Marbella – when the location deserves the best

What do you do with the rarest of Marbella real estate assets – a tranquil frontline beach location close to all amenities? Simple, you create a living environment worthy of such a privileged setting.

The decision to design and build one of the most outstanding property developments in Marbella may be straightforward enough, but its realisation requires rather more effort and dedication, not to mention creativity, skill and specialised experience. Prime Invest bundles all the above within a company dedicated to taking real estate projects from concept and land acquisition through to product development and architectural design, marketing and sales – and the first thing its team did was advise the developer to opt for quality over quantity. More than this, they made a strong case for creating something truly outstanding within this prime beachfront setting in Las Chapas.

A unique setting among the dunes

Most every architect and property developer will tell you that each site is different and the setting forms the spark of inspiration from which the concept behind a luxury residential project takes shape. The concept, in turn, provides the basis for the kind of properties to be offered, their architectural design, internal layout, as well as the landscaping, configuration of the public spaces and the amenities included. Given this, Dunique Marbella was never going to be anything but impressive, and the promoter together with Prime Invest has worked hard to do such a top location justice. “We named it Dunique, a combination of ‘dunes’ and ‘unique’ in reference to the rarity of its location,” says Carlos Rodríguez, Sales Manager for Prime Invest.

The result of months of detailed concept and development is Dunique, a superlative private community of 32 semi-detached villas and 64 ground-floor apartments and penthouses ranging from two to four bedrooms. “It is a private domain between the dunes of Las Chapas, where residents pass through a gated entrance into a landscaped environment planted with indigenous greenery. The properties are orientated in such a way that they enjoy great east and west-facing southern views across the sea, with direct access to the beach and some of the best fish restaurants and chiringuito beach bars this part of Marbella is known for.

Sculpted curves

The overall concept and master plan was the creation of Maíz y Díaz, who placed the bar high to create a design to set Dunique Marbella apart. Flowing gently downwards to the beach on six hectares of land are the infinite curves of luxuriant duplex garden and penthouse apartments with ample, beautifully styled space, where interiors merge seamlessly with outdoor living areas – always against a backdrop of the sea. The sounds and scents of the latter form part of life in this peaceful location surrounded by golf and tennis clubs, shops and fine dining – the perfect setting in which to relax and soak up the Marbella sun.

“The architects, working together with the team from Prime Invest, produced a stunning design of sensuously sculpted lines inspired by the gentle geometry of this coastline setting,” says Carlos, and in combination with the finest quality materials it works together with beautifully proportioned dimensions to create a visual harmony both in the semi-detached villas and the duplex apartments. “The tonal and textural detailing add further impact to Dunique Marbella, complemented further by the interior decoration options provided by Pedro Peña and JA Flores, which encompass furnishings and personalised detailing all the way to specially sourced art collections.”

With quality, superlative styling and finishing as just a starting point, painstaking detail has gone into making Dunique Marbella truly outstanding in every way. “There is a choice of different layouts both for the villas and the apartments, but they all offer space and refinement, with the apartments set within these gorgeous low-rise buildings where the infinity pools and jacuzzis of the generously proportioned penthouses and garden apartments merge with the blue of the sea.” The latter feature large ground floor living spaces that flow out onto private gardens overlooking the landscaped communal gardens with a lower level as in villas that is flooded with natural light. Each individual property features its own private pool

The villas, on the other hand, feature a semi-detached configuration in which every set of two is positioned in such a way as to provide optimal privacy, with one containing a swimming pool in the garden and rooftop jacuzzi, and its neighbour having the opposite combination. “A lot of detail and indeed experience has gone into the design, orientation and fitting of these properties, in which we have put the feedback of contemporary homebuyers to good use.” Forms, textures and views merge in these superlative homes to create the setting for privileged living by the beach. Here, the choice between a villa or apartment is a strictly personal one, as each of the properties offers the specifications, luxuries and space of a top-of-the-range home.

A private club on your doorstep

Within walking distance, at the entrance to Dunique Marbella, is a select owners-only social club that forms the stylish hub for the community. Featuring imposing design by Archidom Studio in collaboration with Maíz y Díaz, the building is a study in mesmerising forms that transcend mere ‘modern’ architecture to timeless effect. It is where you will find the reception and concierge service offered to owners, as well as a very complete spa and two gyms in five-star deluxe resort style, a coworking space, meeting rooms available upon request, and a swimming pool and pool deck that just seems to flow into the sky and sea around it. The tasteful chill out lounge and bar is an ideal meeting spot and just made for watching the sunset.

Dunique Marbella offers five-star deluxe living with top-range villa qualities in a very rare, private frontline beach location just a few minutes from the town centre. Here style, setting and sustainably styled and built homes designed to offer the highest level of comfort and quality of life set a new standard for beachside living in Marbella.

First published in Essential Magazine

Images courtesy of Prime Invest