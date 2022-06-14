Sotogrande and the meaning of `Live Different’

Sotogrande is in vogue, but especially among those drawn by its classic values of space, understated style, quality of life and a new luxury lifestyle evolving at La Reserva.

The impressive rise in demand for property seen in Marbella over 2021 was also experienced in Sotogrande, more specifically at La Reserva de Sotogrande, where signature projects such as the superb modern villa mansions at The Six sold out and others like The Seven and The Fifteen – all cutting-edge properties designed by world-renowned architect – took off. A few apartments remain in the first phase of Village Verde, with work starting on the second phase later in the year.

Together with luxurious new lakeside homes at Lagoon Villas and other boutique projects currently being designed, they form the basis of an impressive supply of contemporary apartments, penthouses, villas and indeed mansions in this country club at the heart of Sotogrande. Surrounding it are the beaches, golf courses, racquet clubs and also the equestrian centre, wooded suburbs and the marina of Sotogrande, but La Reserva itself forms a ‘resort within a resort’.

The New World of Sotogrande

Much of this success can be put down to a new vision for Sotogrande that has been invested in and worked towards for a decade now, and which is bearing fruit as it increasingly takes shape. The vision is centred upon a way of life in a privileged setting between sea, sand, big skies and rolling green countryside. This green oasis surrounded by Spanish country villages has been a haven of understated style for some time now, but Sotogrande is undergoing a gentle transformation.

Guided by a long-term vision for its future, this refined residential resort is evolving and developing while cherishing its rich heritage and the factors that make it special. Luxury homes and amenities can, in principle, be built anywhere, but the essence of Sotogrande can’t. For Sotogrande S.A. CEO Mark Topiol and his team, these are the foundations upon which the new world of Sotogrande is evolving, and it is a development philosophy built entirely upon quality of life.

Sotogrande and the ‘New Luxury’

A lot is said about a new definition of luxury that is based not so much upon opulence and conspicuous consumption as upon time, quality, experiences and special moments spent with those close to you. Nature, well-being and a healthy, sustainable environment form part of this way of thinking, which also centres upon enjoying those things money can’t buy, or so they say. At La Reserva de Sotogrande, it buys you elegant country living reimagined.

In this way, it offers both a rustic chic country club environment and a classic resort setting by the sea – increasingly connected to Marbella and the rest of the Costa del Sol but, as they become progressively busy – providing a peaceful, secure and stress-free world in which to enjoy those elements of life that make up the new luxury. The new Sotogrande emerging now is perfectly aligned to it thanks to a focus on quality living first envisaged over a decade ago.

Growing amenities

In practice, this means not only beautiful new homes set within landscaped Mediterranean gardens and a stylish clubhouse at the heart of one of the most beautiful golf courses in Spain, but also such lifestyle amenities as the ground-breaking lagoon. Indeed, The Beach, now forms a scenic focal point with facilities such as lagoon beach pool, kids’ club, swimming pool and deck for grown-ups, a lakeside restaurant, spa, racquet club and boutique by Dolores Cortéz.

It is the very embodiment of a chic, naturally-inspired setting in which to languidly or actively enjoy special moments with the family, including low-impact water sports and themed gastronomic evenings featuring the on-site creations of visiting Michelin-star chefs. This is added to the spa and trendy-chic deluxe facilities of the So Sotogrande Hotel, the concierge services available within La Reserva de Sotogrande and its unique three-course golf packages.

The latter refers to the concierge office’s ability to arrange a playing tour of three of Spain’s most outstanding courses: La Reserva, Valderrama and the Real Club de Sotogrande, to say nothing of nautical and other sports, luxury travel in the region and bespoke event organisation.

“People are increasingly drawn to this form of quality enjoyment and hassle-free ownership,” says Marc Topiol, “and with our vision at La Reserva de Sotogrande taking form, they can see and taste it for themselves. It’s proving to be a very seductive experience.”

First published in Essential Magazine

Images: Shutterstock